Farmington’s Blew Highlights 2018 Coaches Hall Of Fame Class

When Brad Blew took a coaching position at Farmington in 1986, he couldn’t have imagined he’s still be there 32 years later. Now he’s going into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame wearing that Cardinal on his chest.

Blew was one of six coaches who were selected for the 2018 Hall of Fame Class.

“It truly is special,” Blew said. “I spent a little time going back and thinking about the years and this has been a great place. It tells you that I’ve been surrounded by great players, by great people at the school, the community, the parents, everyone that has been here.”

Blew was the head girls basketball coach at Farmington from 1986 until 2009 when he retired as a coach after winning more than 450 games, including the 2004 3A state championship. Blew’s teams also reached the semifinals eight times in a stretch over 10 years and reached the title game three times.

“When I came here the basketball program, to be honest, was in trouble,” Blew said. “We were not very good. People looked at Farmington on the scheduled and chalked it up as a win. We had a special group of ladies who helped turn the program around when I was just a young man.”

Blew has been the Farmington athletic director since 2006 and has overseen the construction of a new basketball arena that opened just a few seasons ago as well as a new football stadium that is scheduled to open this fall.

Booneville’s Doug Scheel was also among those selected as he led the Bearcats to the 1986 state championship and won 95 games in nine season, according to the Booneville Democrats’ Glenn Parrish.