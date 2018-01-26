× Johnson County Sheriff Searching For Fourth Homicide Suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a fourth suspect in a homicide case, according to Sheriff Larry Jones.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Zachary Aaron Geels, 29.

A body was found on Jan. 22 off of Highway 123, in the northeastern part of the county. Investigators confirmed Wednesday (Jan. 24) that the body was connected to the investigation. The victim was identified as Vernice “Duwane” Ledbetter.

Phillip Raible, 29, Brian White, 21, and Isaac Vaughn, 20, are facing first-degree murder charges in connection to this case.

They were each booked into the Johnson County Jail with bonds set at $750,000.

If you see Zachary Aaron Geels, call the sheriff’s office at (479) 754-2200.