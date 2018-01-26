× Local Police Identify Officer Who Shot Suspect

SALLISAW (KFSM) — The officer who shot and killed a suspect at an emergency room parking lot has been identified.

Officer B. Griffey, who has served two years with the Sallisaw Police Department, shot and killed Jonathan Duane Atchley, 37 Jan. 22 at the Northeastern Health Systems – Sequoyah parking lot.

After being shot, Atchley was taken inside that hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

Lt. H. Murray was also present during the shooting, but didn’t shoot his service weapon, according to police. Murray has been with the same department for 16 years.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations continues investigating the matter.