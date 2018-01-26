Reba McEntire To Play KFC’s Colonel Sanders

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of “country music flair.” KFC has picked singer Reba McEntire to play the founder of the fried chicken chain, the first female celebrity in the role. In commercials starting next week, McEntire dons the Colonel’s famous white suit and black tie, but with a twist.
McEntire’s outfit has fringe on the back, and a glittery shine, giving the getup “a little bit of the country music flair,” she told The Associated Press in an interview. McEntire sings on stage as the Colonel, with a white wig and white facial hair.
“I thought the transformation was really funny,” said McEntire, who will appear in the ads until the end of April. “I got a big kick out of it.”
KFC posted one commercial on YouTube Thursday evening: