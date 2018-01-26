Reba McEntire To Play KFC’s Colonel Sanders

A rotating cast of famous names have portrayed the Colonel since 2015, but McEntire is the first famous female to do it, and the first musician. She may also be the first woman in KFC’s nearly 90-year-history to depict the Colonel. The company said the “best historical minds at KFC” could not remember a woman having stepped into the role.

McEntire was approached about doing so in December. “I said ‘Holy smokes!’,” McEntire told The AP. “KFC has been a part of my life forever.”

KFC said it picked McEntire because of her Southern roots, and to help promote its new Smoky Mountain BBQ, which combines fried chicken with a taste of barbeque. McEntire said she’s eaten at KFC all her life, since her days growing up in Oklahoma.

She sings in the ad, in a tongue-in-cheek approach: “I’m Colonel Sanders, the same as always,” McEntire sings. “I’m definitely not a woman.” McEntire also appears as herself in the commercial, as an audience member.

Col. Harland Sanders, who died 36 years ago, first started selling fried chicken from a single restaurant in 1930. KFC, now owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum Brands Inc., resurrected the Colonel for its ads in 2015 after a nearly 20 year absence, hiring Rob Lowe, Ray Liotta, Norm MacDonald, Darrell Hammond and Jim Gaffigan.

The ad was overseen by KFC’s new chief marketing officer, Andrea Zahumensky, who is trying to continue a turnaround of the brand. “I think this is going to be our most-loved Colonel yet,” Zahumensky said.