Recommendation Made To Shut Down Trusty Elementary In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- An assessment team hired by the Fort Smith School District has recommended that Trusty Elementary be shut down.

The district confirmed the news on Friday (Jan. 26). At this time, it is only a recommendation.

The superintendent will go to the school Friday to notify teachers of the recommendation.

Before the school could close, the decision would have to go through the school district's citizen committee and then be approved by the school board. The citizen committee is made up of about 50 people.

Even if the recommendation is accepted, school officials said it would take at least 3 to 5 years to go into effect.

School officials said the recommendation has nothing to do with education performance. The recommendation comes from an assessment of the building itself, which was constructed in the 1920s.

Those students would be distributed into other schools in the area.

We are working on learning more about this recommendation and will update this post as we learn more information.