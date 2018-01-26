VIDEO: Gas Station Clerk Walks Away After Getting Hit By Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL (KFSM) -- Video has been released showing the moment a gas station clerk walks away after getting hit by a car.

Cassandra Ramos-Salazar, 21, is accused of running over a gas station clerk after she and a juvenile stole a case of beer from Kum & Go, according to police.

Salazar was arrested Saturday (Jan. 20) in connection with two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, theft of property and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Police were called at about 6 a.m. to a store on the 900 block of W. Pleasant Grove Road. A clerk told police that someone stole a case of beer, ran outside a waiting vehicle and then drove off, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states that a clerk attempted to stop them in the parking lot, but he was run over and dragged a short distance.

Police later found Ramos-Salazar and the juvenile asleep in the vehicle and arrested them.