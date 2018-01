× WATCH: Few Showers This Morning, Widespread Rain Saturday Morning

There will be a few showers moving through the area this morning, mainly before sunrise. We will be cooler than yesterday with highs in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Widespread rain look likely late Friday night through Saturday morning. The rain Saturday looks to end around lunchtime with a nice afternoon expected.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: