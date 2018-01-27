× Arkansas Holds Off Oklahoma State In Big 12/SEC Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Entering Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge, Arkansas had won just 1 of its last 11 games against Oklahoma State including five straight losses. The Hogs (15-6, 4-4) took a step in the right direction with a 66-65 win over OSU (13-8, 3-5), thanks to a late Daniel Gafford tip in.

Down by as many as 13 in the first ten minutes, the Razorbacks received a spark from Daryl Macon off the bench. The senior had 13 first half points to pull the Hogs within 40-32 at the break.

Macon finished with a game high 22 points. Trey Thompson added 7 points, 6 boards & 2 blocks, while Dustin Thomas put up 9 points & a game high (and career high) 10 rebounds.

Midway through the second half, the Hogs went on a 12-0 run, holding the Pokes scoreless for over six minutes to take their first lead of the night.

Arkansas overcame another poor night from the free throw line, converting on 10/18 attempts compared to OSU's 18/23.

Oklahoma State finished with 38 rebounds compared with 34 for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks next travel to College Station to face Texas A&M (13-8, 2-6) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with the game on ESPNU.