Former Razorback Arrested For Meth Possession

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A former Arkansas Razorback football player has been arrested this week for possessing methamphetamine, according to Van Buren police.

Police said Andrew Clarke Moore was pulled over on a traffic stop at Bella Vista Avenue.

Investigators said he was asked to step out of the car because of strange behavior. Moore consented to a search of his person and police said they found a baggie containing meth.

He was arrested for possession and taken to the Crawford County jail. He has since been released.

In March 2005, Moore was arrested for DWI and refused a breath test. The incident happened as a result of a traffic stop by law enforcement in Farmington.​