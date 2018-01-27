Blaine Knight, who entered his name in the MLB draft last summer explains why he chose to return to Arkansas. Knight is excited to pitch on a team that he calls 'the deepest I've ever been a part of', and says how talented the freshman class is.
FULL INTERVIEW: Blaine Knight Happy To Be Back At Baum
