Coach Dave Van Horn talks about how deep his current roster is, and how difficult the schedule appears to be for the Razorbacks. Van Horn explains his way of dealing with preseason expectations and how the current freshmen and future recruits are what keeps the Diamond Hogs playing at a high level.
FULL INTERVIEW: Dave Van Horn Optimistic Ahead Of 2018 Season
