FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Anderson Recaps Wild Win Over OSU

Posted 9:20 pm, January 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:25PM, January 27, 2018

The head Hog reacts to a come from behind, 66-65 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It's the first time Arkansas beat OSU since 1971. Anderson talks about how the Razorbacks got contributions from the bench both offensively and defensively.