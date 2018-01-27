× Lowell Fire Crews Extinguish A House Fire Early Saturday

LOWELL (KFSM) — The Lowell Fire Department battled a house fire Saturday (Jan. 27) morning for more than three hours in unincorporated Benton County.

The fire was on Frisco Church Road, just east of Lowell city limits, according to the Rogers Fire Department.

Lowell fire crews were assisted by Hwy 94 East, Hickory Creek and Rogers fire departments, Benton County Fire Marshal’s Office and Mercy EMS.

