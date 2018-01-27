× Married Couple Pleads Guilty For Roles In Roommate’s Death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A married couple has pleaded guilty for their roles in the 2016 strangling death of their roommate.

Kevin and Nicole Cook each faced accomplice to first-degree murder charges in Washington County Circuit Court in the death of Heather Hill.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Nicole Cook pleaded guilty on Friday (Jan 26) to second-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 13 years suspended, leaving 17 years left to serve.

About an hour later in another courtroom, Kevin Cook pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to six years of probation and 420 days served in jail.

Prosecutors say Nicole Cook strangled Hill before driving her to the hospital while Kevin Cook cleaned up the crime scene and removed evidence.