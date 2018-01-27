× Rogers Man Dies After Getting Hit By Car

ROGERS (KFSM)–On Friday (Jan. 26) around 7:15 p.m., the Rogers Police Department responded to the 1900 block of S. 8th Street for a fatality accident.

Kevin Crawford, 42, of Rogers, was struck by Lanette Labarre-Amador, 44, of Gravette, as he was crossing the street. Initial investigation indicates Crawford was crossing the street through traffic and not at a crosswalk, according to Rogers Police.

Crawford was taken to Mercy Hospital by the Rogers Fire Department where he later died from his injuries.