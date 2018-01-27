United Way Of Fort Smith Area Offers New Community Resource Guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--The Community Resource Guide the United Way of Fort Smith Area puts together has been around for more than a decade, but it now has a new look. BSAVVY magazine collaborated with the non-profit to design the guide.

The book covers just about any human service need you can imagine, from food pantries, to medical treatment, to help after a natural disaster. The goal of the guide is to assist agencies and businesses that make client referrals.

You can buy one at local schools, libraries and online.