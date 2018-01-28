× 5 Killed In Shooting At Car Wash In Melcroft, Pennsylvania

MELCROFT, Pa. (CBSNews) — Five people were killed during a shooting at a car wash in suburban Pennsylvania on Sunday (Jan. 28) and police said they have not identified a motive for the killings. The shooting at Ed’s Car Wash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

The victims were identified as three men and two women, but further information about them was not immediately disclosed. One person was injured.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital, according to a state trooper. He said two of the victims were found inside a pickup truck and two others were found outside in the car wash’s parking lot.

An injured person was taken to a hospital, but it’s not clear if that person was shot, state police said. Further information about that person was not released.

CBS Pittsburgh’s Ross Guidotti reports that dozens of spent shell casings were littered around the crime scene on Sunday morning.

State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater said the victims have not yet been identified, CBS Pittsburgh reports. Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found.

A woman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that her 29-year-old husband, William Scott Porterfield, was among the victims.

Family members of the victims told WPXI-TV the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute, and claim the shooter was a man who used to date one of the victims.

Ed Bukovac, who owns the car wash, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that a neighbor called him around 4 a.m. Sunday and said something was wrong at his business. Bukovac said police were on the scene by the time he arrived and that he had few other details about what happened.

A man who lives nearby told the newspaper that he heard about 30 gunshots over a span of several minutes.

Three vehicles were towed from the location. Two were pickup trucks — including the one that two of the victims were found in — and the other was a sedan.