× Grammys 2018: List Of Winners

NEW YORK (CBS) — The Recording Academy announced several winners ahead of the 60th Grammy Awards show, hosted by James Corden, on Sunday (Jan. 28). Ed Sheeran, who was snubbed out of major categories, picked up the award for pop vocal album, while Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, who were up for album of the year, won three Grammy Awards each — and they each performed too. Country star Chris Stapleton, who also performed, picked up two Grammys.

Here’s a list of winners:

Album of the year

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Record of the year

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Song of the year

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

Country album

“From a Room, Vol. 1,” Chris Stapleton

New artist

Alessia Cara

Comedy album

“The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas,” Dave Chappelle

Rap album

“DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar

New artist

Alessia Cara

Rap/sung performance

“Loyalty,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

Pop solo performance

“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

Pop vocal album

“÷,” Ed Sheeran

Traditional pop vocal album

“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” various artists

Pop duo/group performance

“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

Country song

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

Country solo performance

“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton

Country duo/group performance

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

Rap song

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

Rap performance (single or track)

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

R&B album

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Urban contemporary album

“Starboy,” The Weeknd

R&B song

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

Traditional R&B performance

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

R&B performance

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

Alternative music album

“Sleep Well Beast,” The National

Rock album

“A Deeper Understanding,” The War on Drugs

Rock song

“Run,” Foo Fighters

Metal performance

“Sultan’s Curse,” Mastodon

Rock performance (single or track)

“You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen

American roots song

“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

American roots performance

“Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes

Contemporary Christian album

“Chain Breaker,” Zach Williams

Gospel album

“Let Them Fall in Love,” CeCe Winans

Jazz instrumental album

“Rebirth,” Billy Childs

New age album

“Dancing on Water,” Peter Kater

Song written for visual media

“How Far I’ll Go (Moana),” Lin-Manuel Miranda

Score soundtrack for visual media

“La La Land”

Compilation soundtrack for visual media

“La La Land”

Musical theater album

“Dear Evan Hansen”

Spoken word album

“The Princess Diarist,” Carrie Fisher

Latin pop album

“El Dorado,” Shakira

Music film

“The Defiant Ones,” various artists

Music video

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

Contemporary instrumental album

“Prototype,” Jeff Lorber Fusion

Dance/electronic album

“3-D The Catalogue,” Kraftwerk

Dance recording

“Tonite,” LCD Soundsystem

For a complete list of winners in all categories, visit Grammy.com.