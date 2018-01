Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunny skies with comfortable weather will be the dominant feature for Sunday with light north winds early and eventually a return to a more southerly wind.

Temperatures for the second half of the weekend should reach into the upper 50s and low 60s with lows.

In NW Arkansas on Sunday, highs will be in the 50s to near 60 with sunny skies.

In the River Valley, we'll see highs closer to 60.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next chance for rain arrives later in the week on Thursday.

-Garrett