× Trump Opens Up In Wide-Ranging Interview With Piers Morgan

LONDON (CBSNews) — President Trump had a wide-ranging interview with journalist Piers Morgan on ITV Sunday (Jan. 28) night where he revealed that he tweets in bed and how he would have taken a “tougher” attitude toward Brexit negotiations than the approach now being used by British Prime Minister Theresa May. Without providing specifics, Mr. Trump says he would have used different tactics.

“Would it be the way I negotiate? No, I wouldn’t negotiate it the way it’s (being) negotiated … I would have had a different attitude,” he says.

He says: “I would have said that the European Union is not cracked up to what it’s supposed to be.”

Mr. Trump also mentioned Sunday that he would make a trade deal with the United Kingdom.

Britain is preparing to leave the European Union in March 2019. The complex negotiations have moved slowly and May’s Cabinet seems deeply divided over how best to separate Britain from the 28-nation bloc.

In the interview, Mr. Trump said he looks forward to visiting Britain, where he has been invited for a state visit to be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

During the interview, Mr. Trump was social media is a way to defend himself in an era of “fake news” and that he sometimes tweets from bed.

“Well perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatver, but generally speak during the early morning, or the evening…I am very busy during the day.”

He also said he was willing to apologize for retweeting anti-Muslim videos by a far-right group in Britain, which exacerbated tensions with May and drew complaints in Parliament. Discussing the upcoming royal wedding that will feature an American bride, he says Britain’s Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, look like a “lovely couple” and says he doesn’t know if he’s been invited to their May 19 nuptials.

Told that Markle backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and has described Trump as “divisive,” the president struck a friendly note: “Well, I still hope they’re happy,” he says.

Mr. Trump also says that his administration might not withdraw from the Paris climate accord if terms more favorable to the United States are reached, in part because he likes French President Emmanuel Macron.

“No I like him, he’s a friend of mine, Emmanuel! He’s a great guy, his wife is fantastic I like him a lot,” Mr. Trump said. “We had dinner at the top of the Eiffel Tower.”

Mr. Trump also mentioned that he would re-enter the Paris Climate Accord, but it has to be a good deal for the United States.

The interview was conducted Thursday (Jan. 25) during Mr. Trump’s brief visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.