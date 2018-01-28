× University Of Arkansas Endowment Increases To $996 Million

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An annual survey indicates that the endowment at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville has increased to more than $996 million and ranks 101st among U.S. and Canadian institutions.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the value of UA’s endowment increased on June 30 was up 10.8 percent compared with the $899 million market value a year earlier.

Endowment funds are viewed as a means for long-term support of colleges and universities and the increase breaks a long string of annual ranking decreases, even in years when the endowment’s market value increased. Beginning in 2010, when UA’s endowment ranked 92nd nationally, the ranking slid every year until the recent increase.

The annual National Association of College and University Business Officers-Commonfund Study of Endowments gathered data from 809 U.S. colleges and universities.