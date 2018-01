× Benton County Residents Affected By Power Outage

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — More than 7,000 homes and businesses in northern Benton County are without power tonight

(Jan. 29).

Carroll Electric reported about 8:35 p.m. that 7,084 customers were without power.

The outage also cancelled a local basketball game.

It’s unclear what is causing the outage.

Stay with 5NEWS, as this is a developing story.