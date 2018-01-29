× Daryl Macon Wins SEC Player Of Week For 3rd Time This Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Even though Daryl Macon hasn’t yet played two full seasons in an Arkansas uniform, the Little Rock native etched his name in the record books Monday.

Macon was named SEC Player of the Week for the third time this season & fourth time in his career. Both are the most ever for a Razorback player.

In a week that saw Arkansas post two comeback wins, 80-77 at Georgia in double overtime & 66-65 against Oklahoma State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, Macon notched a pair of 20 point games.

The senior averaged 23.5 points per game last week while shooting 52% from the field and from three point range. Macon has scored 20 points in three straight games, all coming off the bench.

It’s been a versatile year for the junior college transfer as Macon is the only SEC player to rank in the top ten of field goal percentage, free throw percentage, three point percentage, scoring & assists.

Macon & the Razorbacks (15-6, 4-4) face Texas A&M in College Station on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. with the game on ESPNU.