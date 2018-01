Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Fort Smith Monday evening (Jan. 29).

Dispatchers said the home is located on Thomas Road, just off Highway 71. Firefighters were called to the scene about 7 p.m.

5NEWS spoke to the homeowner who said no one else was inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

5NEWS is on the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.