Four Suspects Face Homicide Charges In Connection With Johnson County Killing

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Four men are facing first-degree murder charges.

Phillip Raible, 29, Brian White, 21, and Isaac Vaughn, 20 were arrested Jan. 23 and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center. They each have a $750,000 bond.

The fourth suspect, Zachary Geels was arrested Monday (Jan. 29) inside a local motel room. He will also be detained in the detention center. Since Geels was arrested today, he has yet to receive a bond.

Vernice “Duwane” Ledbetter, 25, the man killed, was reportedly last seen Dec. 31 in Johnson County.

Police have yet to comment on the way Ledbetter died.

The homicide investigation continued for more than three weeks. All four men are accused of being in connection to a body found Jan. 22 off Highway 123.

If convicted, the four face 10-40 years — or life — in prison.