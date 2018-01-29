× Grammy Winner Chris Stapleton Coming To AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Multiple Grammy award-winner Chris Stapleton will return to the Walmart AMP this summer as part of the 2018 Cox Concert Series.

Stapleton, who first came to Rogers in 2016, will perform June 22 alongside Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb as part of his All American Road Show, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 9. Prices range from $34.75 to $89.75 plus applicable fees.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Stapleton, a Kentucky native, has won multiple Grammys, Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

He was the most nominated country artist at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, with nominations for Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1), Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”).

Stapleton is the latest addition to the Cox Concert Series, which already includes country music superstars Kenny Chesney and Alan Jackson.