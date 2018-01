× Precautionary Lockdown Lifted At Greenwood High School

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — A precautionary lockdown was lifted at Greenwood High School at about 1:40 p.m. Monday (Jan. 29), according to the the district.

The district said that students and staff are safe and the school is resuming afternoon class schedules .

The school went into a precautionary lockdown at about 1 p.m.