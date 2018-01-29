Local Bakery On Popular Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM)-- Love cake?

So does Casey Webb, new Man Vs. Food host. The show is on Travel Channel.

Webb indulged in a local food challenge at Kirby's Cupcakes in Rogers.

Several people attended a watch party at a local restaurant to watch the challenge.

Fans of the show and business also tried their hand in the Goliath challenge, but unlike Webb, they failed. The Goliath challenge is 22 cupcakes baked into one, massive cupcake. The challenger has 30 minutes to finish the entire dessert. If they succeed, they're rewarded with a t-shirt and their name on the "Hall of Fame" wall.