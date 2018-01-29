× Local County Under Burn Ban Order

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — The emergency manager for Sequoyah County say a burn ban is being implemented.

The ban is being implemented because of a lot of reported grass fire, structure and barn fires.

Due to the ban, it’s discouraged for residents to burn anything until further notice.

The county is the only one in the area to be recently under this status. The closest county also under a burn ban is Pittsburg. Most counties under burn bans are in the panhandle and southwestern parts of the state.