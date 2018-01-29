× Lowell Man Arrested In Fayetteville Strip Club Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police have arrested a Lowell man in connection with last week’s shooting at a Fayetteville strip club.

Ramon Ilario Flores, 26, faces charges of committing a terrorist act, accessory to second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree battery, criminal mischief, engaging in violent group activity and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The Jan. 21 shooting was the result of an altercation between the suspects and employees at Silver Dollar Cabaret, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

A man claiming to be an employee of the club told 5NEWS three men were trying to get in into the club at 2125 N. College Ave. One of them had a fake ID, so the bouncer would not let them in.

The employee said they went to their car, and the shooter grabbed a gun and shot at least one car in the parking lot. At this time it’s unclear whether the gunman got into the building, but a witness said a masked man entered the club around 1:30 a.m. and started shooting.

A female employee of the club was possibly grazed by a ricocheted bullet, but is said to be OK, according to police.

Murphy said the investigation is on-going and ask anyone with more information to call the department at 479-587-3520.

Flores was being held Monday (Jan. 29) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.