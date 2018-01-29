× Police: Bentonville Woman Threatened With Sexual Extortion

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — An Indiana man is accused of trying to sexually extort a Bentonville woman after police say he shared nude photos of her to the Internet and with her coworkers in order to get her to reactivate his cell phone.

Tyler Klingensmith, 30, of Indianapolis, Ind., was extradited to the Benton County Jail on Saturday (Jan. 26).

He faces several other felony charges, including two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, financial identity fraud and non-financial identity fraud.

Klingensmith also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully distributing sexual images.

The woman told Bentonville police she broke up with Klingensmith in early 2017, but over the past few weeks he’d been harassing her and sending himself money through her PayPal account, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police noted Klingensmith had sent himself more than $1,700 through the woman’s account.

Klingensmith blamed the woman for deactivating his phone. He told her he needed it reactivated because he didn’t have any other way to be contacted and it held valuable work information.

The woman said Klingensmith sent her a text that “all your friends” would be receiving the nude photos, according to the affidavit.

Police said the photos were shared with the woman’s coworkers and a supervisor from an email account associated with Klingensmith.

The photos were also posted to Facebook, Tinder, Instagram and Craigslist, along with the woman’s contact information.

The woman said several men came to her house looking for dates while others shared photos of themselves and sent her text messages, according to the affidavit.

Klingensmith later said he was deciding “whether or not I continue to move forward with destroying your f—— life,” and that unless she turned his phone back on, she wasn’t “getting a dime back from me,” according to the affidavit.

The woman said Klingensmith also threatened to drive to Arkansas, kidnap her and kill her mother.

Police spoke to Klingensmith on Jan. 15, but he said he’d had a stroke and was having trouble with his memory.

Police checked with Klingensmith’s supervisor, who said Klingensmith had only missed work because his family was recently involved in a car wreck, according to the affidavit.

Klingensmith was being held Monday (Jan. 29) at the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He has a hearing set for March 5 in Benton County Circuit Court.