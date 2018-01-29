× The Wall – A Nation Divided

The area known as the Mariposa Wash is a hilly region in Arizona straddling the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s cut in two, in some areas, by a sturdy, rusted metal fence with heavy gates. When the area floods during monsoon season, debris left behind by would-be border crossers is washed up against the fence in drifts of refuse. Water bottles, clothing, all the detritus of desperation is left clinging to the barrier.

Law enforcement officers patrol the area as far as the road allows. But where the road runs out, so too does the metal fence. Stretching off into the distance goes a ramshackle, stick-and-wire barrier of sorts, easily breached with a wire cutters or a simple leap. Beyond the road, it’s this flimsy frontier, backed up by a sprinkling of technology, that maintains border security. It’s areas like this that President Trump would like to see walled up.

Border and customs agents play cat-and-mouse with people trying to cross into America. They watch each other’s movements, each trying to gain an advantage.

Border Patrol Agent Daniel Hernandez is part of a team that patrols a line in the sand from the Yuma county line all the way to the New Mexico state line, close to 400 miles of frontier. He points out a swath of land in the middle the size of Connecticut. It’s the Tohon O’odham Nation reservation, through which a large portion of Arizona’s smuggling traffic passes.

“It’s very sparsely populated. There are 11 or 12 villages and they’re very small and spread apart, so the criminal element always tries to exploit the people here,” he says.

President Trump’s proposed border wall would run right through it. But this 30,000-strong nation, recognized as sovereign by the federal government, has other ideas. Their identities are tightly bound to the land. “Tohono O’odham” means desert people, and they see themselves as custodians of the land they inhabit. “Every stick and stone is sacred,” says Verlon Jose, the vice chairman of the Tohon O’odham tribal council.

He’s firmly opposed to the wall.

“If I were to go into your home and say, ‘You know what? Today I think I’m gonna build a wall right smack in the middle of your apartment or your home. And if you wanna get to the kitchen or to your restroom, you gotta ask me. And I have to give you permission to cross’ — how would you like that? That’s what it means to our people.”

