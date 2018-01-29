VIDEO: Police Release Footage Of Fayetteville Strip Club Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville police have released video footage of a shooting at a Fayetteville strip club on Jan. 21.

Police arrested Ramon Ilario Flores, 26, in connection to the shooting Monday (Jan. 29).

He faces charges of accessory to committing a terrorist act, aggravated assault second-degree battery, criminal mischief, engaging in violent group activity and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The shooting was the result of an altercation between the suspects and employees at Silver Dollar Cabaret, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.