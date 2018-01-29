When To View The Lunar Eclipse Where You Live
A total lunar eclipse will occur in the early morning hours of Wednesday giving the Moon a red-blood appearance.
It’s also the second full moon of the month (blue moon) and also the last in a trilogy of full moons that are occurring when the Moon is closest to the Earth (Supermoon).
So it’s the “Eclipsed Super Blood Blue Moon”.
The highlights:
- Wednesday morning
- Around 7am
- Look West
The specifics can be found on the Time And Data Website for your specific location (enter your location in the search).
I pulled three of them for the largest locations in our area:
Bentonville: 6:51am-7:16am Look @WNW.
Fayetteville: 6:51am-7:15am Looking WNW.
Fort Smith 6:51am-7:15am Looking WNW.
If you want to share any pictures you might take, tag us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
-Garrett