When To View The Lunar Eclipse Where You Live

A total lunar eclipse will occur in the early morning hours of Wednesday giving the Moon a red-blood appearance.

It’s also the second full moon of the month (blue moon) and also the last in a trilogy of full moons that are occurring when the Moon is closest to the Earth (Supermoon).

So it’s the “Eclipsed Super Blood Blue Moon”.

The highlights:

Wednesday morning

Around 7am

Look West

The specifics can be found on the Time And Data Website for your specific location (enter your location in the search).

I pulled three of them for the largest locations in our area:

Bentonville: 6:51am-7:16am Look @WNW.

Fayetteville: 6:51am-7:15am Looking WNW.

Fort Smith 6:51am-7:15am Looking WNW.

-Garrett