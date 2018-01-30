× Fayetteville Police Nab 2 Pounds Of Meth During Bust

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Texas man is accused of bringing methamphetamine to Northwest Arkansas.

Jose Manzanares, 27, of Houston was arrested Friday (Jan. 26) on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The charge is a federal charge.

For about one week, detectives with the drug task force received tips about a large amount of meth being trafficked to Northwest Arkansas, according to police.

Mazanares was identified as the man trafficking the drug. He was found in Fayetteville with more than two pounds of meth, according to police.

He is in the Washington County Detention Center without bond.