Fort Smith Woman Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fort Smith woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas has pleaded guilty to one count of a federal indictment, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Ingrid Garcia, 40, agreed Jan. 23 to plead guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will move to dismiss her three remaining meth trafficking charges at Garcia’s sentencing hearing, which hasn’t been set.

Federal and local agencies spent months investigating Garcia, using controlled buys to purchase roughly a quarter-pound of meth from her in October 2017, according to court documents.

Garcia was arrested Dec. 1, 2017, after Rogers police found a pound of meth in her purse during a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Agents later searched her home on North 26th Street in Fort Smith, where they reportedly found additional amounts of marijuana, meth, ammunition and four drug scales, according to court documents.

Garcia faces up to life in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000,000, or both. She is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.