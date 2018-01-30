× Arkansas Leaders Respond To State of the Union Address

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton have released statements regarding President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Hutchinson stated, “President Trump’s State of the Union speech was good news for Arkansas on many fronts. We have seen conservative policy changes in D.C. lead to tax cuts, increased wages, bonuses, deregulation, American companies returning to the U.S. and a year-long stock-market streak. On immigration, the President understands that securing our borders requires technology as well as boots on the ground. President Trump is a pro-growth president whose actions have eliminated regulatory barriers on business and cut taxes for the hard-working American families. These type of reforms will no doubt continue to fuel Arkansas’s booming economy as we head further into 2018.”

Cotton (R-Ark.) stated, “Tonight, the president outlined an ambitious agenda for the year ahead, and I look forward to working on this agenda. I was especially pleased to hear him commit to a defense budget that takes seriously the threats we face, and I strongly support his executive order to keep Guantanamo Bay open. We also need to continue to build on the positive economic momentum building after the tax-cut bill and more sensible regulatory policy, which has meant more jobs and higher wages for Arkansans. And I believe the immigration framework laid out tonight is humane and generous, but also responsible. America is getting back on its feet after eight listless years; let’s roll up our sleeves and build on that progress in 2018.”