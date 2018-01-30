× National Resource Network To Visit Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The National Resource Network will visit Fort Smith Tuesday and Wednesday (Jan. 30-31) for an on-site visit.

The city has applied to a technical assistance program to assist in developing and implementing a multi-year financial plan.

Five cities across the country will be selected to participate in the program. The site visit is the next step in the selection process.

The program is funded largely by a grant from the Laura and John Arnold Foundation, which covers 75% of the cost of the program.

The National Resource Network provides assistance to cities and government entities through peer networks, technical assistance programs and online access to tools and resources.