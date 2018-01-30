× Oklahoma Congressman Says He Backs President Trump’s Vision For America

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) is backing President Trump and stated he supports President Trump’s vision for America.

After President Trump addressed Americans in his first State of the Union address, Mullin stated, “President Trump is the agent of change that our country so desperately needed. For the first time in a long time, we have a president who is committed to putting America first. His continued vision for our country is one of great patriotism and unity. President Trump understands that America is measured by the success of our nation as a whole. It is bigger than any political party or group of people. Every American wants their kids and grandkids to live in a country that is growing and becoming better each day—so too does our president. I am proud to support President Trump because his America first policies are paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all of us.”