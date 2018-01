× Rogers Fire Department Responds To Three Car Rollover Accident On Dixieland Road

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Fire Department is on scene of a three car rollover accident on South Dixieland Road.

The accident happened Tuesday (Jan. 30) at about 5:20 p.m. near Goodwill.

Four people are reportedly injured, and an additional ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story.