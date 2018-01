ROGERS (KFSM) — Police said they are searching for a saw thief.

About 11:30 p.m., a man stole framing saws worth more than $750 from Meek’s Lumber, 630 W. New Hope Road, according to police.

The theft happened Jan. 18, but police have yet to locate the man, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call Rogers police at 636-4141.