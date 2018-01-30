× Second Half Surge Sends Texas A&M Past Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KFSM) – Starting fast was the key for Arkansas as they were looking for a second straight road win and the Razorbacks got that to start the game. But the second half was a different story.

Texas A&M hit nine of their first 10 shots to start the second half and built a 20-point lead and then the Aggies coasted to a 80-66 win to snap Arkansas’ three game winning streak.

Arkansas travels to LSU on Saturday. The Razorbacks were led by Daryl Macon with 20 points while Jaylen Barford added 19 as the two combined to go 14-of-32 from the field. Texas A&M had five players finish in double figures while the Aggies dominated the glass, winning the rebounding category 45-30.

The Razorbacks built a 19-11 lead with 12:50 left in the first half but saw the Aggies go on a 16-2 run to take the lead and then Texas A&M blew the game open in the second half.

Trailing 33-32 at the half, Arkansas was looking to get a second straight road win at Texas A&M but instead the Aggies started the final period 26-6 run, capped by a Robert Williams dunk to put the game out of reach.