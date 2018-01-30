× Senator Jake Files Resigns From Office

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – State Sen. Jake Files has officially resigned from office.

He submitted a resignation letter to the governor’s office Tuesday (Jan. 30). His last day will be Feb. 9.

“It’s been a privilege to represent Senate District 8 in the Arkansas Senate to serve the citizens of Arkansas in the Arkansas General Assembly,” the letter states. “I am proud of the work we have done together during my tenure. Please accept this as notice of my resignation from the Arkansas Senate, with my last day being Friday, February 9, 2018. This will ensure time to tie up any loose ends. Thank you for your service to our great state.”

Files pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering charges Monday (Jan. 29).

According to court documents, Files used his office to obtain government money known as General Improvement Funds through fraudulent means and personal gain.