Silgan Containers Building New Manufacturing Plant In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Silgan Plastic Food Containers will build a new manufacturing plant in Fort Smith, bringing 150 new jobs to the area.

The company has been issued a building permit by the city for 7101 Arkansas 45 near Hiram Walker on Highway 45, according to Tim Allen, CEO of the chamber of commerce.

The facility will be a 100,000+ square foot facility and construction is expected to begin immediately.

Allen said that it has been a year long process and Arkansas was in competition with other states.