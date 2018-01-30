Study Warns Disrupted Sleep Cycles Could Be Linked To Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you suffer from disrupted sleep cycles, researchers warn that it could be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease.

That's according to a study conducted at the Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis.

For some time, it's been understood that patients with severe memory-loss also suffer from broken sleep.

Scientists said the takeaway from their research indicates that disrupted sleep could act as clear biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease.

They said early biomarkers can help doctors treat the disease before too much irreversible neuro-degenerative damage takes place.