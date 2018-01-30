× Vehicle Accident Slows Northbound Traffic On Interstate 49 In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)– A vehicle accident slowed traffic on Interstate 49 in Springdale starting at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 30) morning.

Traffic was backed up from north of the Wagon Wheel Rd. exit down past Elm Springs Rd.

Arkansas State Police dispatcher confirmed a car wreck slowed traffic, but said there were no injuries and the vehicles involved had been moved to the shoulder by around 8 a.m.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing traffic situation.