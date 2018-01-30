× Victim Of Gas Rig Explosion To Be Laid To Rest In McAlester

McALESTER (KFSM) — Family and friends will lay Matthew Smith to rest in McAlester Tuesday (Jan. 30). Smith is one of the five men killed in a gas drilling rig explosion in Pittsburg County.

Everyone who knew Matthew said he was a family man, according to News on 6. He had a wife and a son, Rhett, who will turn 2 years old soon. The family said Matthew was everything to them and called him a “rare find.”

His family said he was kind and quiet and smiled with his eyes, more than his mouth. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, but more than anything, he loved his family.

His greatest accomplishment, they say, was his little boy. Which is why the family is asking – instead of flowers – that donations be made to the Rhett Smith account at any BancFirst location.

All money donated will be set aside for his son, Rhett.