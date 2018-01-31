× Fayetteville Block Party 2018 Won’t Be Happening

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — One of the largest gathering in the city isn’t happening this year.

However, city organizers said the event will make a come back during 2019.

Vendors for food, beer and musical talent is always on-hand at the Fayetteville Block Party, but it isn’t happening during 2018.

This is the first time — since the event was created — that it’s not happening.

During the 2017 event, about 12,000 attended.

“Last year was the first week I had been working here. Our sales that Sunday were up about 1000 percent,” Travis Anteau, manager at The Handle Bar, a bike shop, said.

The owner of Maybell Music Felt agreed.

“It helped a lot at first, but the bigger it got, the less it helped. There’s just so many people on the street and so many things to do on the street, that people aren’t really coming into local businesses,” Allison Williams, owner of the business, said.