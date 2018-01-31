Fayetteville High School Students Seen Making Racist Comments In Viral Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A video is going viral showing Fayetteville High School students making racist comments.

The faces of students are blurred in the video because they are underage.

Although the video was shot off campus and after school hours, the district said it was a violation of the conduct policy.

Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville Public Schools said the school did take action in punishing the students.

"The language in the video will not be tolerated and it is not tolerated in Fayetteville Public Schools. It is not who we are and it is not what the district has been known for since 1871. The first school district in Arkansas is known for excellence, respect, and inclusion," he said.

This is a developing story.