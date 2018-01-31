Fayetteville Police Searching For Burglary Suspects

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are searching for burglary suspects after break-in Wednesday (Jan. 31) at the Looking Glass.

Fayetteville police responded about 4:44 a.m. for an alarm at 46 E. Township St., where the business’ windows were shattered.

The owner tells 5NEWS a few items were taken but nothing of major value.

Police later found a backpack with merchandise inside, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 479-587-3555.